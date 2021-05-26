(@FahadShabbir)

The police of Portland, the largest city in the American northwest state of Oregon, have detained five people after riots at the first anniversary of George Floyd's death, the police press office said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The police of Portland, the largest city in the American northwest state of Oregon, have detained five people after riots at the first anniversary of George Floyd's death, the police press office said on Wednesday.

The statement includes a list of the five arrested, aged from 21 to 30.

According to the police, there were two gatherings on the anniversary of Floyd's death on Tuesday. About one hundred people took part in the first one, walking peacefully from Revolution Hall to the Burnside Bridge and back. However, another action ended in clashes with police.

"People threw frozen water bottles, glass bottles, eggs and metal spikes at officers and fired mortar-style fireworks at officers," the statement said.

The police gave public announcements declaring the action "a riot" and began dispersing the crowd.

The death of Floyd, a 46 year old black man, caused by the actions of police officer Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis last May triggered mass protests and riots in a large number of major cities in the United States. The decision on the case of Chauvin, found guilty of the incident, will be announced on June 16. The former police officer faces up to 40 years in prison.