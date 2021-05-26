UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portland Police Detain 5 People After Riots On Anniversary Of Floyd's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 06:38 PM

Portland Police Detain 5 People After Riots on Anniversary of Floyd's Death

The police of Portland, the largest city in the American northwest state of Oregon, have detained five people after riots at the first anniversary of George Floyd's death, the police press office said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The police of Portland, the largest city in the American northwest state of Oregon, have detained five people after riots at the first anniversary of George Floyd's death, the police press office said on Wednesday.

The statement includes a list of the five arrested, aged from 21 to 30.

According to the police, there were two gatherings on the anniversary of Floyd's death on Tuesday. About one hundred people took part in the first one, walking peacefully from Revolution Hall to the Burnside Bridge and back. However, another action ended in clashes with police.

"People threw frozen water bottles, glass bottles, eggs and metal spikes at officers and fired mortar-style fireworks at officers," the statement said.

The police gave public announcements declaring the action "a riot" and began dispersing the crowd.

The death of Floyd, a 46 year old black man, caused by the actions of police officer Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis last May triggered mass protests and riots in a large number of major cities in the United States. The decision on the case of Chauvin, found guilty of the incident, will be announced on June 16. The former police officer faces up to 40 years in prison.

Related Topics

Riots Police Water Portland Man George Minneapolis United States May June From

Recent Stories

PITB to render Citizen Contact Services to TEVTA

34 minutes ago

Japan to Host 'Calm and Safe' Games Amid Pandemic ..

2 minutes ago

Cummins name Babar among toughest batsmen he bowle ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court asks AGP to provide judicial ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Government fails to secure lives of People: ..

2 minutes ago

24,300 more persons get anti-COVID jabs in 24 hour ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.