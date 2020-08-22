Portland Police Detain 9 People During Friday Riots

Nine protesters were arrested during the Friday night riots in the US city of Portland, the local police department said on Saturday in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Nine protesters were arrested during the Friday night riots in the US city of Portland, the local police department said on Saturday in a press release.

A crowd of roughly 200 protesters began marching in Oregon's largest city at around 21:30 local time (04:30 GMT on Saturday), blocked traffic and started throwing bottles and other various objects at the police. Several law enforcement officers were injured.

"Multiple arrests were made during a riot at Portland Police's North Precinct Community Policing Center that resulted in heavy damage to police cars and injuries to officers," the police said and provided a list of the arrests which included nine Names.

Most of the detainees are accused of assaulting police officers and disorderly conduct.

Clashes between law enforcement officers and groups of activists have become a nightly feature in Portland since the May 25 death of unarmed African American man George Floyd in police custody, which prompted nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians alike as well as with acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

On Thursday, the Portland police announced that at least 500 arrests were made during protests in the city since late May.