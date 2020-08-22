UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portland Police Detain 9 People During Friday Riots

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 07:35 PM

Portland Police Detain 9 People During Friday Riots

Nine protesters were arrested during the Friday night riots in the US city of Portland, the local police department said on Saturday in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Nine protesters were arrested during the Friday night riots in the US city of Portland, the local police department said on Saturday in a press release.

A crowd of roughly 200 protesters began marching in Oregon's largest city at around 21:30 local time (04:30 GMT on Saturday), blocked traffic and started throwing bottles and other various objects at the police. Several law enforcement officers were injured.

"Multiple arrests were made during a riot at Portland Police's North Precinct Community Policing Center that resulted in heavy damage to police cars and injuries to officers," the police said and provided a list of the arrests which included nine Names.

Most of the detainees are accused of assaulting police officers and disorderly conduct.

Clashes between law enforcement officers and groups of activists have become a nightly feature in Portland since the May 25 death of unarmed African American man George Floyd in police custody, which prompted nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians alike as well as with acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

On Thursday, the Portland police announced that at least 500 arrests were made during protests in the city since late May.

Related Topics

Injured Riots Police Traffic Portland Man George May

Recent Stories

EU sees 'new hope' for Libya with ceasefire

2 minutes ago

Provision of best services to consumers top priori ..

2 minutes ago

Sardar Rauf becomes new president HCBA 2020-21

2 minutes ago

Pol on pole for Styrian MotoGP

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus Deaths Worldwide Reach 800,000 - JHU

2 minutes ago

Cafeteria, barrack inaugurated at PS Koral

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.