Portland Police Detain Nine Protesters During Violent Riots

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Portland Police Detain Nine Protesters During Violent Riots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Nine people have been detained in Portland as anti-racism protests continue in the US city for the 74th day, police said.

Local law enforcement officials previously said that protesters had set fire to the Portland Police Association building and used a blinding laser against police officers, injuring three of them.

"Officers made 9 arrests during a riot Saturday night into Sunday morning. All were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center," the statement said.

The police published a list of detainees and charges, including resistance to arrest, interfering with police officers and unlawful use of a laser pointer.

Protests against police brutality and racism have erupted in Portland and other US cities after the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on May 25. The Portland protests have since evolved into a nightly battle against the Federal forces that President Donald Trump deployed to the city despite the objections of state and local officials.

