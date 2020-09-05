UrduPoint.com
Portland Police Probe Shooting Of Activist Wanted In Killing Of Trump Supporter - Marshals

Sat 05th September 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The US Marshals Service in a statement on Friday said local law enforcement is leading the investigation into an incident that involved Federal agents killing a suspect in the murder of a Trump supporter during a recent demonstration in Portland, Oregon.

Agents with the US Marshals Service (USMS) were trying to arrest Michael Forest Reinoehl, a supporter of the Antifa left-wing movement, who was charged for allegedly fatally shooting a right-wing activist from a pro-Trump caravan.

"The Thurston County (Washington) Sheriff's Office will lead the shooting investigation," the statement said. "As a matter of policy, the USMS will not release the Names of deputy marshals involved in shooting incidents, until the conclusion of all investigations surrounding the incident."

The USMS said in the statement that the incident took place Thursday night when agents located Reinoehl in Olympia, Washington, and attempted to peacefully arrest him.

The USMS said, according to initial reports, that Reinoehl had produced a firearm, threatening the lives of law enforcement officers. The federal agents responded to the threat and struck Reinoehl who was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

US Attorney General William Barr in a statement on Friday said the tracking down of Reinoehl is a significant accomplishment in restoring law and order in Portland and other cities.

Overnight into August 30, Aaron J. Danielson, one of the supporters of President Donald Trump, was allegedly killed by Reinoehl in downtown Portland during clashes with left-wing activists protesting against racial injustice and police brutality.

