Portland Police Say Incendiary Projectile Thrown at Courthouse Amid Night of Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Civil rights protesters in the city of Portland, Oregon, have thrown an incendiary projectile at a courthouse that exploded into a fireball during the latest night of demonstrations and stand-offs with law enforcement officers, Portland Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

"At about 12:12 a.m.

, July 28, 2020 [07:12 GMT], a person threw a Molotov cocktail, or similar destructive device, against the front door of the courthouse which burst into a fireball when it struck the building causing a report to be heard and felt more than a block away. The crowd activity continued as before," law enforcement officials said in a statement.

The protesters began to disperse from the area roughly one hour after the projectile was thrown, law enforcement officials said, adding that one juvenile was arrested after hearing that individuals were attacking private vehicles.