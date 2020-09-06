UrduPoint.com
Portland Protesters Throw Fire Bombs, Rocks At Police Officers During Riot - Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 06:10 PM

Portland Protesters Throw Fire Bombs, Rocks at Police Officers During Riot - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Antiracism demonstrators in the US city of Portland, which has been engulfed in months-long protests, have thrown fire bombs, rocks and other items at police officers prompting them to declare the situation a riot and disperse the crowd, the police said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the police, late on Saturday, demonstrators, carrying large shields and dressed in protective gear including helmets, gas masks and body armor, gathered at Ventura Park and started marching toward East Portland Community Policing Center. Though the police advised the crowd to disperse, protesters continued their march.

"Multiple fire bombs, mortars, rocks, and other items were thrown at law enforcement during a riot Saturday night in Southeast Portland," the press release said, adding that one community member was caught on fire by fire bombs.

Protests against racism and police brutality erupted in Portland and other US cities following the killing of an unarmed African American man, George Floyd, in police custody in the city of Minneapolis on May 25. Nationwide unrest has escalated following non-fatal shooting of another African American man, Jacob Blake, by the police in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 23.

