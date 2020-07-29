UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portland Protests Hijacked By Violent Elements, Federal Agents Defending Courthouse - Barr

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 02:20 AM

Portland Protests Hijacked by Violent Elements, Federal Agents Defending Courthouse - Barr

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Ongoing protests in Portland, Oregon, have been hijacked by violent elements seeking to burn down the Federal courthouse and other government installations and only a handful of federal law enforcement officers were defending them, US Attorney General William Barr said in a congressional testimony.

"These aren't peaceful protestors: They bring power tools to cut through the wires to get in," Barr told the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. "Why can't we just say violence against federal courts has to stop? Can we say something like that?"

When asked by a Republican congressman whether the federal courthouse building would still be standing today if he had not deployed forces to protect it, Barr replied, "I don't think so.

"

Barr said peaceful protests were protected by the US Constitution, but using violence and breaking the law were not.

Protests have continued for nearly two months in Portland following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year old black man who died in police custody on May 25. However, the protests have turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism and arson.

Related Topics

Riots Police Died Portland Man George May Government

Recent Stories

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

11 minutes ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

4 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

4 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.