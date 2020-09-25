Portland Says 13 Arrested During Protests Following Breonna Taylor Decision

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Portland police announced the arrest of 13 protesters in a statement Thursday, following a night of unrest after a grand jury refused to charge Louisville police officers with the killing of African American woman Breonna Taylor.

Protests erupted on Wednesday across the US cities of Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland and San Diego after a grand jury refused to charge police officers with the killing of the medical technician during a drug raid of her home in Louisville in March.

"There were 13 people arrested during the riot that took place Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The following are those booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center," the Portland Police Bureau said.

In Portland, protesters gathered outside the police's Central Precinct, hurling multiple rocks at the upper glass window and inflicting substantial damage to the building.

The demonstrators also threw a Molotov Cocktail at officers.

The charges range from attempted murder to unlawful drug possession to interfering with law enforcement officers.

Taylor was killed in her home in March when police officers executed a drug search warrant. Taylor's boyfriend allegedly fired the first shot in self-defense fearing the entrants were burglars, which prompted the police officers to unleash a hail of bullets on the house, hitting Taylor several times.

Kentucky's state attorney general said the deadly use of force by the police officers involved was justified in order to protect themselves. One of the officers was, nevertheless, charged with wanton endangerment for discharging rounds that hit adjacent apartments.