Porto Draw With Roma As Fenerbahce Win In Europa League Play-offs
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Porto and Roma drew 1-1 in the first leg of their Europa League knockout phase play-off Thursday, while Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce took a big step towards the last 16 with a 3-0 win over Anderlecht.
Zeki Celic gave 2023 runners-up Roma the lead in first-half stoppage time in Portugal, but Porto defender Francisco Moura's deflected strike ensured the teams will head to Italy next week with the tie finely poised.
Roma played the final 18 minutes a man down after Bryan Cristante was sent off for two yellow cards, with coach Claudio Ranieri fuming at the final whistle.
In Turkey, Former Premier League duo Dusan Tadic and Edin Dzeko scored in the first half for Fenerbahce before Morocco international Youssef En-Nesyri headed in a third for Galatasaray to give them full control.
Mourinho won the competition with Porto in 2003 and again with Manchester United in 2017, also reaching the final when he was in charge of Roma two years ago.
"We played very well, but I can't say 'a good result'. We need to advance to the next round for this to be a good result," said Mourinho.
"Normally, of course, when you are leading 3-0, you are happy, but there is a second leg. Therefore, everything is still out there."
Real Sociedad triumphed 2-1 away to Midtjylland after a penalty from Brais Mendez and terrific goal by Japan winger Takefusa Kubo saw them past the Danish champions, who pulled one back through Adam Buksa.
The winners of the tie will play United or Tottenham in the last 16.
Ajax took charge of their play-off against Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise with a 2-0 victory in Brussels.
Christian Rasmussen steered the Dutch club ahead just before the hour, with 16-year-old Jorthy Mokio volleying in a second from 20 yards.
Israel's Mohammad Abu Fani struck the only goal in Budapest as Ferencvaros won 1-0 against Viktoria Plzen.
AZ Alkmaar battered Galatasaray 4-1 with Sven Mijnans, Troy Parrott, Jordy Clasie and David Moller Wolfe all on target for the hosts.
Roland Sallai had equalised for Galatasaray who toiled for much of the second half with 10 men after Kaan Ayhan was dismissed.
Ricky Van Wolfswinkel's 95th-minute penalty earned Twente a 2-1 win at home to Bodo/Glimt, while Romania's FCSB won by the same score against PAOK in Greece.
In the UEFA Conference League, Irish side Shamrock Rovers secured a 1-0 win away to Norwegians Molde.
Molde defender Valdemar Lund was sent off before half-time for a challenge on Michael Noonan, who netted the winner in the second half to become the competition's youngest scorer at 16 years and 197 days old.
Antony scored for the second time in three games since joining Real Betis on loan from United as the Spanish team cruised to a 3-0 victory at Gent.
Heidenheim won 2-1 away to Copenhagen, while Bosnia's Borac Banja Luka snatched a 1-0 victory over Olimpija Ljubljana.
Omonia Nicosia and Pafos drew 1-1 in an all-Cypriot encounter.
Iceland's Vikingur Reykjavik beat Panathinaikos 2-1 as the Greeks grabbed a vital late goal from the penalty spot.
Celje of Slovenia drew 2-2 against APOEL Nicosia, while Jagiellonia Bialystok captain Jesus Imaz scored twice in a 3-1 win away to Serbia's TSC Backa Topola.
