KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko on Friday blasted the "caricatured" and "offensive" portrayal of a Ukrainian woman in Netflix series "Emily in Paris," pledging to submit his objections to the American streaming service.

"'Emily in Paris' has a caricatured image of a Ukrainian woman, which is unacceptable. And offensive, as well.

Will Ukrainians be perceived like this abroad? Like those who steal, want to get everything for free, and are afraid of deportation? It should not be like this. I will submit our position in writing to Netflix," Tkachenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Netflix has a good knowledge of Ukraine and could have avoided such mistakes, the minister continued. Tkachenko rated the comedy-drama series as pretty good in general, but argued that the new season was driven by stereotypes.