UrduPoint.com

Portrayal Of Ukrainian Woman In Netflix Series Draws Ire Of Nation's Culture Chief

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 07:37 PM

Portrayal of Ukrainian Woman in Netflix Series Draws Ire of Nation's Culture Chief

Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko on Friday blasted the "caricatured" and "offensive" portrayal of a Ukrainian woman in Netflix series "Emily in Paris," pledging to submit his objections to the American streaming service

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko on Friday blasted the "caricatured" and "offensive" portrayal of a Ukrainian woman in Netflix series "Emily in Paris," pledging to submit his objections to the American streaming service.

"'Emily in Paris' has a caricatured image of a Ukrainian woman, which is unacceptable. And offensive, as well.

Will Ukrainians be perceived like this abroad? Like those who steal, want to get everything for free, and are afraid of deportation? It should not be like this. I will submit our position in writing to Netflix," Tkachenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Netflix has a good knowledge of Ukraine and could have avoided such mistakes, the minister continued. Tkachenko rated the comedy-drama series as pretty good in general, but argued that the new season was driven by stereotypes.

Related Topics

Ukraine Paris Women Netflix

Recent Stories

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in 2n ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in 2nd session of Arab Parliament i ..

8 minutes ago
 Record 1.7Mln People in UK Tested Positive for COV ..

Record 1.7Mln People in UK Tested Positive for COVID-19 Last Week

1 minute ago
 Russia Carries Out Successful Launch of Zircon Hyp ..

Russia Carries Out Successful Launch of Zircon Hypersonic Missile on Friday - Pu ..

5 minutes ago
 Additional Gas Supplies to Europe Via Nord Stream ..

Additional Gas Supplies to Europe Via Nord Stream 2 Would Lower Prices - Putin

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court directs DC to recover PTVC's ..

Islamabad High Court directs DC to recover PTVC's Rs 190m as per SC verdict

5 minutes ago
 NATO Warship Enters Ukraine's Port of Odessa - Rep ..

NATO Warship Enters Ukraine's Port of Odessa - Reports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.