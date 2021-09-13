Portugal Abandons Mask Mandate in Public Places - Health Officials

(@FahadShabbir)

The Directorate General of Health of Portugal lifted on Monday a mask mandate in public spaces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The Directorate General of Health of Portugal lifted on Monday a mask mandate in public spaces.

"(We) no longer recommend a universal use of masks outside, but (masks) can be used voluntarily," the Directorate General of Health said.

The use of masks is still recommended in crowded places.

The National Association of Health Workers insists on the continuation of mandatory use of masks in all public places, both inside and outside.

The announcement comes as Portugal gradually lifts some coronavirus-related restrictions. Since August 23, there are no limits on the use of public transport, cultural events are allowed to operate at 75% capacity.

Portugal has the world's ninth highest vaccination rate, with 79% of the population fully vaccinated, while 86% have received at least one vaccine shot.