UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal Again Introduces Strict Quarantine Due To COVID-19 - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

Portugal Again Introduces Strict Quarantine Due to COVID-19 - Prime Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Portugal introduces strict nationwide quarantine, similar to the one that was in effect in March and April 2020, Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced.

He recalled that the number of infections in the country is growing, it is necessary to "bend the curve, save lives, save the healthcare system."

"This morning, parliament extended the state of emergency until January 30," the prime minister said, noting that residents of the country should return to a strict quarantine, similar to the one in effect in March and April.

"Each of us should stay at home," he said.

Residents of the country should work remotely whenever possible, Costa said. However, at the same time, schools will remain open. Educational institutions were the main stumbling block in the discussion in the government.

Fines for violation of quarantine measures will be increased.

The epidemiological situation in a country with a population of about 10 million remains extremely difficult. Over the past day, 156 people have died, the largest one-day death toll since the beginning of the epidemic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Died Same Bend Portugal January March April 2020 Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s non-oil trade hit AED1.033 trillion dur ..

10 minutes ago

US, Bahrain Sign Memorandum to Establish Trade Zon ..

10 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council calls for outlawi ..

55 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stocks fall for 4th week, lon ..

55 minutes ago

Football Italian Cup results

41 minutes ago

Ejaz Ahmed Minhas to look after work of DG Pakista ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.