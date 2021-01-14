Portugal Again Introduces Strict Quarantine Due to COVID-19 - Prime Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Portugal introduces strict nationwide quarantine, similar to the one that was in effect in March and April 2020, Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced.

He recalled that the number of infections in the country is growing, it is necessary to "bend the curve, save lives, save the healthcare system."

"This morning, parliament extended the state of emergency until January 30," the prime minister said, noting that residents of the country should return to a strict quarantine, similar to the one in effect in March and April.

"Each of us should stay at home," he said.

Residents of the country should work remotely whenever possible, Costa said. However, at the same time, schools will remain open. Educational institutions were the main stumbling block in the discussion in the government.

Fines for violation of quarantine measures will be increased.

The epidemiological situation in a country with a population of about 10 million remains extremely difficult. Over the past day, 156 people have died, the largest one-day death toll since the beginning of the epidemic.