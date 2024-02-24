Portugal Allocates 204 Million Euros In Support For Farmers
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 12:30 PM
LISBON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Portuguese Ministry of Agriculture and food announced on Friday that 204.1 million Euros (221.2 million U.S. Dollars) were paid to farmers as an incentive to adopt agri-environmental measures.
This amount includes subsidies for projects such as soil conservation, grassing of permanent crops, diverse pastures and efficient water use, among others, according to an official statement.
The support measures come when European farmers have intensified protests in various countries against the Common Agricultural Policy, the set of laws adopted by the European Union for the agriculture sector.
Portuguese farmers have blocked roads, demanding fair competition and working conditions, arguing the government has ignored their grievances for too long.
