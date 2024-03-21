Portugal Awaits New PM As Final Results Roll In
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Portugal was due to name its new prime minister on Wednesday once the final results of its March 10 election are announced after the counting of overseas ballots.
After a narrow win, Luis Montenegro, the leader of the centre-right Democratic Alliance (AD), is expected to be appointed as Portugal's next prime minister, succeeding socialist Antonio Costa.
President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa received Montenegro at the presidential palace on Wednesday evening, before the overseas results were completed.
Montenegro said that he told Sousa that his party was ready to take charge of the government and, "as a consequence of that, to be named prime minister".
The meeting was the final step of consultations Sousa was due to hold with the parties represented in parliament before inviting the election winner to form the next government.
Near-complete official results showed the AD won 29.
5 percent of the vote and at least 79 seats, far short of a majority in the 230-seat parliament.
The incumbent Socialist Party (PS), in power for eight years, came in second place, winning at least 77 seats.
Even with the backing of the tiny business-friendly Liberal Initiative (IL) party, the AD would still need the support of anti-immigration party Chega to reach a majority of 116 seats in the assembly.
However, Montenegro has ruled out forming a coalition with Chega, which took 48 seats, insisting that he intends to form a minority government.
Chega's leader Andre Ventura warned of political instability if the AD continued to reject a coalition.
"We are continuing to put in all our efforts... to reach an agreement that will ensure the country's stability," Ventura said on Monday.
"If there is no government agreement, the AD will be responsible for the instability that will result."
Recent Stories
Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and ..
Structural reforms inevitable for country's development: PM
Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs
Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan's exports to China up nearly 5% in Jan-Feb12 minutes ago
-
Russia targets Kyiv after Putin vows revenge for border strikes23 minutes ago
-
Top Slovak presidential contenders at odds over Ukraine33 minutes ago
-
Canadian pair lead after World Championships short programme33 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Bentley Systems, Incorporated53 minutes ago
-
Clashes between rival communities in Chad kill 421 hour ago
-
Australia says BAE to build fleet of nuclear-powered submarines1 hour ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying result2 hours ago
-
Separatist leader Puigdemont to unveil plan for Catalonia's snap May election2 hours ago
-
Russian army says captured another village in eastern Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Japan Airlines buys 42 aircraft from Airbus, Boeing2 hours ago
-
US urges 'immediate' ceasefire at UN as Gaza war grinds on2 hours ago