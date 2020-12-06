Portugal Bans New Years Travel Between Regions, Allows Christmas Break - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) The Portuguese will be able to travel between the country's municipalities during the Christmas holidays with certain limitations, but the travel window will close for the New Year eve and aftermath, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Saturday.

On Friday, Portugal's parliament voted to extend the coronavirus-related state of emergency ” in effect since November 9 ” until December 23, with the outlook to pass another 15-day extension until January 7.

Announcing the regulations for the Christmas and New Year holidays at a press conference, Costa said that "public celebrations and gatherings in public venues of groups of more than six people would be banned." He also called on families planning to gather for the holidays to "realize the risks" and "refrain from staying without face masks long."

The Christmas break in Portugal is from December 23-26. According to the prime minister, people will be allowed to travel between municipalities, but only travelers will be allowed in the streets overnight December 24.

On the Christmas night on December 25, a curfew will take effect at 2 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT) for the public and at 1 a.m. for restaurants. On December 26, the public curfew will start at 11 p.m. and the one for restaurants at 3 p.m.

For the New Year's break from December 31-January 4, the travel between Portugal's municipalities will be banned, Costa said. Outdoors celebrations will also be prohibited due to a curfew beginning from 1 a.m. on January 1, both for the public and restaurants. The curfew next day will be in effect from 11 p.m. for the public and 3 p.m. for restaurants.

Portugal has a special weekend curfew from 1 p.m. - 5 a.m. in areas with high infection rates, as well as a general nationwide curfew from 11 p.m. - 5 a.m.

As of Saturday, the Portuguese health authorities reported 318,640 coronavirus cases, including 4,876 deaths and over 240,000 recoveries.