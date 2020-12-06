UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal Bans New Years Travel Between Regions, Allows Christmas Break - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 01:30 AM

Portugal Bans New Years Travel Between Regions, Allows Christmas Break - Prime Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) The Portuguese will be able to travel between the country's municipalities during the Christmas holidays with certain limitations, but the travel window will close for the New Year eve and aftermath, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Saturday.

On Friday, Portugal's parliament voted to extend the coronavirus-related state of emergency ” in effect since November 9 ” until December 23, with the outlook to pass another 15-day extension until January 7.

Announcing the regulations for the Christmas and New Year holidays at a press conference, Costa said that "public celebrations and gatherings in public venues of groups of more than six people would be banned." He also called on families planning to gather for the holidays to "realize the risks" and "refrain from staying without face masks long."

The Christmas break in Portugal is from December 23-26. According to the prime minister, people will be allowed to travel between municipalities, but only travelers will be allowed in the streets overnight December 24.

On the Christmas night on December 25, a curfew will take effect at 2 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT) for the public and at 1 a.m. for restaurants. On December 26, the public curfew will start at 11 p.m. and the one for restaurants at 3 p.m.

For the New Year's break from December 31-January 4, the travel between Portugal's municipalities will be banned, Costa said. Outdoors celebrations will also be prohibited due to a curfew beginning from 1 a.m. on January 1, both for the public and restaurants. The curfew next day will be in effect from 11 p.m. for the public and 3 p.m. for restaurants.

Portugal has a special weekend curfew from 1 p.m. - 5 a.m. in areas with high infection rates, as well as a general nationwide curfew from 11 p.m. - 5 a.m.

 As of Saturday, the Portuguese health authorities reported 318,640 coronavirus cases, including 4,876 deaths and over 240,000 recoveries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas Parliament Holidays Portugal January November December From Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

1 hour ago

Etisalat key regional, international player in 5G: ..

1 hour ago

UN chief welcomes Kuwait's efforts in building bri ..

45 minutes ago

Irish Prime Minister Welcomes Resumption of Post-B ..

2 hours ago

English Championship game overshadowed by booing a ..

2 hours ago

MotoGP ace Marquez to stay in hospital after third ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.