UrduPoint.com

Portugal Battles Wildfire As Heatwave Persists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:27 PM

Portugal battles wildfire as heatwave persists

Hundreds of Portuguese firefighters on Tuesday struggled to control a blistering blaze that broke out in southern Portugal the day before, forcing the evacuation of around 80 people

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Hundreds of Portuguese firefighters on Tuesday struggled to control a blistering blaze that broke out in southern Portugal the day before, forcing the evacuation of around 80 people.

Portugal is the latest European nation to face extreme weather and fierce fires, which climate scientists warn will become increasingly common due to man-made global warming.

Firefighters initially managed to control the wildfire that broke out in the early hours of Monday near the Spanish border in the tourist region of Algarve, but the blaze picked up again in the afternoon, spreading across around 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres).

It started in the municipality of Castro Marim, in the hinterland near the Spanish border.

Fanned by winds, it progressed "like lightning towards the municipalities of Tavira and Vila Real de Santo Antonio," reaching a perimeter of about 40 kilometres and ripping through an estimated area of 9,000 hectares, regional civil protection force commander Richard Marques told a press conference.

A police official reported the evacuation of 81 people from around a dozen hamlets.

One firefighter was sent to hospital after being burned and two others were treated after inhaling smoke, a spokesperson for civil protection told AFP.

Several farm and residential buildings were engulfed by the flames, local media reported.

As the flames spread through pine forests towards the coast, authorities on Monday closed the motorway that crosses Algarve.

The motorway was reopened mid-Tuesday. However, Marques told reporters that around 600 firefighters -- supported by around 200 vehicles and eight aircraft -- were wary of "still worrying" weather conditions on Tuesday afternoon.

Faced with scorching temperatures, the government decided on Monday to extend the fire alert in place since Friday by 48 hours.

Memories are still fresh of the horrific fires that killed dozens of people in Portugal in 2017.

In neighbouring Spain, a fire that broke out Saturday in Navalacruz, near the central city of Avila, was reported by authorities to be abating.

Around 1,000 people had to be evacuated from the area over the weekend as the wildfire blazed through around 12,000 hectares of forestry.

A heatwave has swept Spain since last Wednesday. Temperatures reached 47.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday in Andalusia, in what the National Metereological Agency said was a record for Spain.

Italy, Greece, Algeria and Turkey have also experienced heatwaves and devastating wildfires this summer.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Police Motorway Turkey Vehicles Castro Alert Vila Real Santo Antonio Spain Algeria Portugal Greece Border 2017 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Germany Ready to Help Countries Receiving Afghan R ..

Germany Ready to Help Countries Receiving Afghan Refugees - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 NATO Halts Support for Collapsed Afghan Government ..

NATO Halts Support for Collapsed Afghan Government - Stoltenberg

2 minutes ago
 Wheat flour prices witness sharp surge in Sindh

Wheat flour prices witness sharp surge in Sindh

4 minutes ago
 Speed of Collapse of Afghan Gov't 'Sudden,' There ..

Speed of Collapse of Afghan Gov't 'Sudden,' There Are Lessons to Be Learned - NA ..

14 minutes ago
 EU to Carry on With Humanitarian Response in Afgha ..

EU to Carry on With Humanitarian Response in Afghanistan - European Commission

14 minutes ago
 EU Should Admit Futility of Trying to Punish Russi ..

EU Should Admit Futility of Trying to Punish Russia With Sanctions - Lavrov

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.