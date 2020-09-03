Portugal Believes Russia, EU Should Work Closer on Green Energy Transition -Ambassador

Russia and the European Union should increase their cooperation on the transition toward green energy and digitalization of economy, Portuguese Ambassador to Russia Paulo Vizeu Pinheiro said on Thursday

"We can use this time to really change our economies and societies to accelerate the digital transition, the climate transition and of course the energy transition. Russia is moving towards the Green agenda fast and furious and we need Russia also to be an active part of this process because it is going to be future of our lives and our descendants.

I do believe that Russia and Europe will work even more close together on this big challenge," Pinheiro said at a panel session held within framework of the Stolypin forum in Moscow.

In February, the ambassador told Sputnik in an interview that Lisbon was interested in promoting the Russia-EU dialogue and maintaining frequent contacts at the level of foreign ministers.