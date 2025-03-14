Open Menu

Portugal Calls Snap Election After Prime Minister Resigns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 09:10 AM

Portugal calls snap election after prime minister resigns

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Portugal's president on Thursday announced a snap legislative vote for May 18 -- the third national election in barely three years -- after Prime Minister Luis Montenegro resigned over a conflict of interest dispute.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said he wanted to move quickly to avoid prolonged instability, adding in a televised address that May 18 was "the preferred date for the majority of parties".

Rebelo de Sousa had met with party leaders on Wednesday, and earlier on Thursday called a meeting of the State Council, which is primarily made up of political leaders, for consultations before dissolving parliament.

"These elections, nobody was expecting them, nor wanting them" at a time of tense international conflicts, he said, urging parties to focus their campaigns on problems "that worry the Portuguese in their daily lives" such as the economy and healthcare.

Montenegro stepped down on Tuesday after his minority centre-right government lost a confidence vote. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader had been battling attacks over government contracts held by his family's companies.

Recent Stories

'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on Mar ..

'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi

7 hours ago
 UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Seni ..

UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..

8 hours ago
 UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annua ..

UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets ri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives delegation of supporters, o ..

UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Le ..

9 hours ago
 Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza

Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza

9 hours ago
More wait for stranded astronauts after replacemen ..

More wait for stranded astronauts after replacement crew delayed

9 hours ago
 Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets c ..

Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne

9 hours ago
 Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Pales ..

Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used ..

10 hours ago
 Collective resolve needed to counter terrorism: Ra ..

Collective resolve needed to counter terrorism: Rana Ihsan

10 hours ago
 US negotiators to set out Ukraine truce plan to Ru ..

US negotiators to set out Ukraine truce plan to Russia

10 hours ago
 England fast bowler Wood out for four months after ..

England fast bowler Wood out for four months after latest injury blow

10 hours ago

More Stories From World