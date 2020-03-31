UrduPoint.com
Portugal Confirms 1,035 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Climbs To 7,443 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 06:38 PM

Portugal Confirms 1,035 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Climbs to 7,443 - Health Ministry

Portugal has registered 1,035 cases of the coronavirus and the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 reached 7,443 in the country, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Portugal has registered 1,035 cases of the coronavirus and the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 reached 7,443 in the country, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the health authorities, the COVID-19 death toll increased from 140 to 160.

Portugal declared a state of emergency on March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The country's Norte Region, where the city of Porto is located, has been hit hardest by the virus, as more than 4,400 COVID-19 cases were detected here.

