Portugal Confirms 452 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Tally Exceeds 11,700 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 07:00 PM

Portugal Confirms 452 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Tally Exceeds 11,700 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Portugal has registered 452 new cases of COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday, adding that the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus had reached 11,730 in the country.

According to the health authorities, the COVID-19 death toll has increased from 295 to 311.

The number of recoveries has nearly doubled over the past day and now stands at 140.

The majority of verified cases ” 6,706 ” have been reported in the country's north, where 168 people have died of the disease, the ministry added.

The Portuguese government declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic on March 19, suspending all public life and banning travel across the country.

