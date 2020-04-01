- Home
- World
- News
- Portugal Confirms 808 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Tally Exceeds 8,200 - Health Ministry
Portugal Confirms 808 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Tally Exceeds 8,200 - Health Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 06:47 PM
Portugal has registered 808 new cases of coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 had reached 8,251 in the country
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Portugal has registered 808 new cases of coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 had reached 8,251 in the country.
According to the health authorities, the COVID-19 death toll has increased from 160 to 187.
The majority of the verified infection cases 4,910 are reported in the country's north, the ministry added.
The Portuguese government declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic on March 19.