UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal Confirms 808 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Tally Exceeds 8,200 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 06:47 PM

Portugal Confirms 808 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Tally Exceeds 8,200 - Health Ministry

Portugal has registered 808 new cases of coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 had reached 8,251 in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Portugal has registered 808 new cases of coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 had reached 8,251 in the country.

According to the health authorities, the COVID-19 death toll has increased from 160 to 187.

The majority of the verified infection cases 4,910 are reported in the country's north, the ministry added.

The Portuguese government declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic on March 19.

Related Topics

Portugal March From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank discusses the implementation of t ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab govt establishes 100-bed quarantine center

21 minutes ago

Nearly 25% of Israelis Lost Job Due to COVID-19 Pa ..

2 minutes ago

Cuban healthworker tests positive in Andorra: mini ..

2 minutes ago

Usman Dar signs up for 'Corona Relief Tiger Force' ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Ship Enters Spain's Canary Islands Amid Co ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.