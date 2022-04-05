Portugal Decides to Expel 10 Russian Diplomats - Reports

Portugal declared 10 Russian diplomats personae non gratae, the Sapo online news portal reported on Tuesday, citing the Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Portugal declared 10 Russian diplomats personae non gratae, the Sapo online news portal reported on Tuesday, citing the Foreign Ministry.

According to Sapo, the ministry told the Russian ambassador that the diplomats are being expelled over actions that "undermine the national security" of Portugal.