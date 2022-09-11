UrduPoint.com

Portugal Denied All Russian Golden Visa Applications Since Late February - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) Portugal has denied golden visas to all Russian citizens who requested them after February 24, Portuguese newspaper Publico reported on Sunday.

Golden visa is a residence visa granted to non-EU nationals for significant investments made in the Portuguese economy. 

The media said that from the end of February to August, the Portuguese Immigration and Borders Service received 10 applications for golden visas from Russian citizens in exchange for investments, and all of them were rejected.

On Tuesday, the European Commission adopted a proposal to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Moscow.

The decision will complicate visa application process for Russian citizens and impose more restrictions for multiple entry visas.

Travel between Russia and the EU became much easier in 2007 when the agreement came into force. Under the document, visa fees were reduced, the rules for obtaining a multientry visa were simplified, the list of necessary documents was reduced and visas for diplomats were abolished. In late February, after the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the EU partially suspended the agreement, canceling preferences for Russian diplomats and other officials, as well as representatives of the Russian business community.

