Portugal Does Not Advise Giving AstraZeneca Vaccine To People Over 65 - Health Authority

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Portugal Does Not Advise Giving AstraZeneca Vaccine to People Over 65 - Health Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Portugal  does not advise the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to vaccinate people over 65-years-old, the country's directorate general of health said on Monday.

Earlier, several European countries such as Norway, Italy, Poland and Spain introduced age restrictions on the vaccine's use, saying that its effectiveness of the vaccine among senior citizens has not yet been properly studied.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved as the preventive measure against COVID-19 among people aged 18 and older .

.. Until new data is available, the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 has to be used primarily among people aged 65 and younger," the directorate said in a statement.

In late January, the European Medicines Agency approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for use throughout the European Union.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Portugal has recorded a total of over 765,000 coronavirus cases, including more than 14,000 fatalities.

