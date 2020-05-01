Portugal Downgrades State of Emergency as Coronavirus Outbreak Slows

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The Portuguese prime minister said Thursday the country would start easing the lockdown next week after seeing a slowdown in virus infections.

"The president of the republic and the council of ministers have approved a plan to transit from a state of emergency to a state of calamity," Antonio Costa said at a press conference.

Portugal has managed to rein in the spread of the coronavirus since it reported the first case almost two months ago. It has more than 25,000 confirmed cases and 989 deaths.

The state of emergency will end on Sunday, allowing for the gradual reopening of the economy starting Monday. Social distancing requirements will stay in place.

Small shops, hair salons and car dealerships will reopen on May 4, followed by museums, cafes and restaurants on May 18, and theaters and movie theaters on June 1.