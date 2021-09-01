UrduPoint.com

Portugal Drops Quarantine For UK, Brazil Visitors

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:02 PM

Portugal drops quarantine for UK, Brazil visitors

Travellers from the United Kingdom and Brazil will no longer have to quarantine when visiting Portugal as of Wednesday, the Portuguese government said

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Travellers from the United Kingdom and Brazil will no longer have to quarantine when visiting Portugal as of Wednesday, the Portuguese government said.

"Passengers on flights from Brazil and the United Kingdom will no longer be subject to a period of isolation," an interior ministry statement read, with Brazil also added to a list of countries, including EU states, the UK and the United States, where trips classed as non-essential are authorised in both directions.

Arrivals will still have to present either a health pass or a negative test for the novel coronavirus.

For non-listed countries only trips deemed essential for professional, health or family reasons are allowed.

Portugal has fully vaccinated three-quarters of its population and vaccine programme coordinator Henrique Gouveia e Melo said the figure should rise to 85 percent by the end of September.

With that target due to be reached ahead of schedule, the government expects to be able to pare back some Covid-related restrictions, such as the number of people allowed into restaurants and other public venues including sports arenas.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Sports Melo Brazil United Kingdom Portugal United States September Family From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

13 minutes ago
 Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

28 minutes ago
 Sharjah Media Council discusses development of loc ..

Sharjah Media Council discusses development of local media

28 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 0 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

20 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

20 minutes ago
 CCRI issues advisory for cotton

CCRI issues advisory for cotton

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.