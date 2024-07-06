Portugal Exit Euros With Pride, Will Return Stronger: Martinez
Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Hamburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said his team lost with "pride" against France in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals on Friday, pledging they would come back stronger.
The Spaniard said his team put in their best performance of the tournament in Hamburg as France gained revenge for their 2016 final defeat with a 5-3 penalty triumph following a goalless draw after extra time.
"(We showed we are) a team that can suffer, but wants to win for the fans," Martinez told SportTV.
"We lost, but with pride, in the Portuguese style of giving everything."
Martinez said the team's younger players would improve as a result of the tense clash at the Volksparkstadion.
"Our players will grow a lot from this experience," continued Martinez.
"The personality, the chances, how we created danger in the final third.
"It was a performance that makes us look to the future with great pride."
The coach praised 41-year-old defender Pepe, the oldest player in the tournament's history, who appeared in tears at the end of the match.
"He was a warrior... what Pepe did today and in the tournament was exemplary," added Martinez.
Pepe said he would talk about his future with the national team at a later juncture.
"I'll have time to talk about my future, we have to get over this huge pain, we had the ability to win the competition, and now we have to lift our heads up," said the centre-back.
African leaders urge UN to prioritise tree planting drive1 hour ago
Alcaraz wins five-set Wimbledon thriller as Sinner, Gauff cruise2 hours ago
Beryl heads for Texas after causing damage, no deaths in Mexico2 hours ago
Heartbreak for Germany fans after dramatic Euros exit2 hours ago
Portugal v France Euro 2024 quarter-final goes to penalties2 hours ago
California fires spread in July 4 weekend heat wave2 hours ago
Russian strikes kill 4, wound 23 in east Ukraine7 hours ago
Ecuador police free 49 people held in mine by drug gang7 hours ago
Zelensky thanks UK's Starmer for Ukraine support in phone call8 hours ago
Hurricane Beryl causes havoc in Mexico8 hours ago
