Portugal extends state of emergency for 15 days

LISBON,PORTUGAL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Portuguese Parliament on Wednesday approved the extension of a "state of emergency for another 15 days, until Jan. 30, to contain the COVID-19 pandemic." After parliament's endorsement, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa decreed the measures. The extension has a very urgent and specific goal: trying to contain and reverse the rapid spread of the virus, visible, in recent days, in the number of new cases, hospitalizations, in intensive care and, even more, in the number of dead, he said in a note published on the Presidency's website.

This is the ninth state of emergency decree since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures authorize the state to suspend rights, freedoms and guarantees.

The latest decree modifies and updates the containment rules.

It authorizes government controls on prices and service fees; restricts movement across the country's borders; imposes diagnostic tests for corona-virus; and introduces mandatory quarantine for travelers entering the country.

In Portugal, more than 8,000 COVID-19 patients have died to date and over 496,000 cases have been confirmed. The country has already started its mass vaccination program, with the first shots given to health workers.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in some countries with the already-authorized corona-virus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 236 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide -- 63 of them in clinical trials -- in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by WHO on Jan. 12.