Portugal Follows Array of Countries in Suspending Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Portugal's National Authority for Medicines and Health Products (Infarmed) is temporarily halting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus amid side effect concerns, the national Publico newspaper reports.

The decision was made on Monday, in the wake of two cases of side effects in the country.

Many states, including France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Iceland and Norway have temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after citizens reported side-effects from getting the shots.

The UK-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said on Sunday that it had found no evidence of increased risk of blood clots from its COVID-19 vaccine after conducting a review of safety data of over 17 million inoculated people across the European Union and the United Kingdom.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) insists that immunization with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine must continue, head of the agency's health threats and vaccines strategy, Marco Cavaleri, said on Monday.

The EMA also said in a separate statement on Monday that it was still investigating the link between the AstraZeneca shots and the increased occurrence of blood clots.