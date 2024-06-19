Open Menu

Portugal Hero Conceicao 'earned It': Coach Martinez

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Leipzig, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said youngster Francisco Conceicao deserves his moment in the limelight after rescuing a 2-1 win against the Czech Republic for his team in their Euro 2024 opener on Tuesday.

The 2016 champions had to come from behind to triumph in Leipzig and Conceicao struck in the 92nd minute, moments after appearing from the bench.

Lukas Provod whipped in the opener against the run of play for the Czechs but a Robin Hranac own goal pulled Portugal level before Conceicao pounced from close range.

"Francisco is the ultimate example of earning it, he deserves to be here and showed he is ready to help the group," Martinez told reporters.

"Francisco is doing what he's been doing for the past four months in his club team. This is not easy, he showed character and showed his worth because he was allowed to be here."

The 21-year-old Porto winger is the son of former Portugal international Sergio Conceicao.

"Francisco is a very mature player, he plays very direct, he's got a nose for danger in the box," continued Martinez.

"For a national team coach and having a player that showed what he showed, it's very important."

