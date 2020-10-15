UrduPoint.com
Portugal Imposes Coronavirus-Related National State Of Disaster - Prime Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Portuguese authorities have introduced the nationwide state of disaster over the worsening epidemiological situation, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday, adding that restrictive measures would also be beefed up.

The state of disaster will take effect starting midnight (23:00 GMT) on Tuesday and last at least 15 days. Until recently, the country was on a high alert.

"We are forced to assess the development of the epidemic in our country as critical," Costa said, as broadcast by the RTP channel.

The new restrictions will include a ban on gatherings of more than five people in public places, including on the streets.

The prime minister also urged residents to wear masks in public places, a measure that has not yet been made mandatory. The government is expected to adopt a relevant bill and address it to the parliament for approval.

Guests at big events such as wedding receptions and christening ceremonies will have to keep social distance and wear masks.

Owners of businesses, who do not comply with the measures will be fined 10,000 Euros ($11,753).

Portugal has so far recorded more than 90,000 COVID-19 cases and over 2,100 deaths.

