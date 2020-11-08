Portugal Introduces 2-Week Curfew Over Surge in COVID-19 Cases

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) The Portuguese government on Sunday introduced a curfew that covers a territory where about 70 percent of the population reside, and the measure will be in effect until at least November 23 over a surge in COVID-19 contagion.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said that the measure was necessary to contain the spreading epidemic, since the number of daily detected infections had increased from 2,000 in mid-October to about 6,000.

Residents of 121 municipalities, including Lisbon and Porto, where the number of infections exceeds 240 per 100,000 residents, will not be able to take to the streets from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays, and from 1 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekends.

The measure may be extended after November 23 if the epidemiological situation does not improve.

"These measures are difficult for us, but they are necessary to control the epidemic without declaring a general quarantine," Costa said as quoted Efe news agency.

In late October, the Portuguese government imposed quarantine on parts of the country where more than seven million people reside. Since November 4, residents of these areas are prohibited from leaving their homes without a proper reason. Exceptions are made for trips to work, study, food stores or visiting relatives who need help.

On Friday, the country's parliament declared a stet of emergency over the pandemic.

As of Sunday, Portugal's coronavirus case total stands at 175,500, while the number of fatalities has reached 2,800.