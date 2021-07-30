UrduPoint.com
Portugal Lifts Curfew As COVID-19 Situation Improves - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 01:00 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The Portuguese government on Thursday scrapped the night-time curfew and relaxed some other coronavirus-related restrictions as the vaccination rollout contained the surge in the COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said.

"We assume that by August 1, 57% of the Portuguese population will be fully vaccinated," Costa told reporters, adding that by the beginning of September it would be 70% and 85% in October.

The 11.00 p.

m.-05.00 a.m. curfew was imposed in dozens of Portuguese municipalities in early July.

Restaurants will now return to their regular working hours. While remote work is no longer compulsory it is still recommended. Sporting events will be held with spectators.

Nightclubs and bars will remain closed, with mass celebrations banned.

Vaccination certificates or negative PCR test results are mandatory for air travel, as well as on weekends and holidays in hotels and restaurants.

