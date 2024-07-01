Portugal Must Tire Out Slovenia In Euros Last 16, Says Fernandes
Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Portugal playmaker Bruno Fernandes said his team needs to "tire out" Slovenia on Monday in their Euro 2024 last 16 clash in Frankfurt.
The Manchester United midfielder admitted he gets frustrated playing against defensive sides but pledged to find solutions against the minnows in only their second Euros.
Slovenia held England to a goalless draw to progress third from Group C and after Portugal struggled to break down a defensive Czech Republic in their opener, Fernandes said patience was the key.
"Sometimes people don't understand when we face such low blocks, there's no space between the lines and if there's no space then we can't play the ball there," Fernandes told a news conference Sunday.
"Against the Czechs I was very frustrated -- we needed to play the ball out wide and our goals came from two crosses...
"(Tomorrow) we need to tire them out. If we have the ball we're closer to scoring our goal."
Fernandes scored in the 3-0 win over Turkey in Portugal's second group game, which was his team's best performance thus far, but the Selecao were shocked in a 2-0 defeat by Georgia last time out.
Earlier this week, veteran defender Pepe, 41, called on the team to be more focussed ahead of the clash against Slovenia, who have reached the knock-out stages in a major tournament for the first time.
"Whatever Pepe said, we take it seriously, he is very experienced," said Fernandes, who won the competition with Portugal in their singular triumph in 2016.
"Pepe is very assertive in everything he says, he's very honest and open and nobody takes anything the wrong way.
"The defeat shows some things we have to improve, we've been working on it and tomorrow we have to show it."
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez rotated most of his side against Georgia apart from misfiring superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who failed to score in three group matches.
The Spaniard said the defeat should not be taken too strongly to heart given the circumstances around the game, with Portugal already through top of Group F.
"Let's put the game against Georgia into context, our performance is a consequence of being first in the group and having six points already," Martinez explained.
"We need to learn some lessons from the game... if we don't stick together and we're not as intense as the opponent, if we don't have the thirst to win, then it's not possible, because there are no easy games."
Martinez said he admired Slovenia coach Matjaz Kek and the work he has done with their national team.
"It's a shame we have to face them because I've really got a soft spot for what this team is doing," said Martinez.
"He is getting them playing like a (club) team, with national teams you need to find the way to get the best from your players, with Slovenia he plays a system very well."
Recent Stories
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
More Stories From World
-
Bellingham, Kane rescue England from shock Euro 2024 exit to Slovakia5 seconds ago
-
Calzona 'proud' of Slovakia after late Euros heartbreak against England14 seconds ago
-
Spain v Georgia Euro 2024 starting line-ups10 minutes ago
-
Who said what after England beat Slovakia in Euro 2024 last 1610 minutes ago
-
England drop Bairstow for first two Tests against the West Indies10 minutes ago
-
Lavillenie to miss Paris Olympics after failing to clear qualifying mark20 minutes ago
-
Ruto insists not to blame for Kenya protest deaths20 minutes ago
-
Greece fights dozens of wildfires in 'most difficult day of year'30 minutes ago
-
Cycling: Tour de France results and standings2 hours ago
-
Russell hails 'incredible' Austria win after Verstappen in late collision3 hours ago
-
French vote turnout soars as far right eyes power4 hours ago
-
Caribbean on alert for Hurricane Beryl, first of 2024 season4 hours ago