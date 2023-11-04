Portugal offers 217 mln euros for innovation, digital transition projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LISBON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Portugal opens applications for the fund of 217 million Euros (232.19 million U.S. Dollars) for the Portugal 2030 Innovation and Digital Transition project, the Portuguese government announced on Friday.

The funding, it said, is open to projects of "special interest to the economy for their structural effect on development, diversification, and internationalization of the economy and/or strategic sectors of activity, regions, and areas considered strategic."

The Portuguese Ministry of Economy and the Sea will be responsible for receiving applications until the end of December 2024, aiming to support "industrial Research and Development operations."

Small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as business entities in the industrial research and innovation system or experimental development, are eligible for this call to create new products, processes, or systems.