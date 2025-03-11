Open Menu

Portugal PM Poised To Lose Confidence Vote

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Portugal PM poised to lose confidence vote

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Portugal's centre-right Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, embroiled in an alleged conflict-of-interest controversy, is expected to lose a vote of confidence on Tuesday that would bring down his minority government after barely a year in office.

The parliamentary debate on the confidence vote is scheduled to begin at 1500 GMT.

The main opposition Socialists have made clear they will vote against Montenegro, rejecting attempts to gain their support.

On Monday, the Socialists went even further, announcing a formal request for a parliamentary commission of inquiry into Montenegro's possible conflict of interest.

The government's spokesman, Antonio Leitao Amaro, said that even though the prime minister "has answered practically all the questions... there are some who want to ignore the answers".

"We want to keep governing," but that came down to the Socialists, he said.

Montenegro said Saturday that he had felt compelled to call the confidence vote because of a "responsibility" to prevent Portugal becoming "mired" in instability.

If the government loses the vote, Montenegro will have to step down and the country's president will have to decide whether to dissolve parliament.

If President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa decides to do so, he has said that the resulting legislative elections would likely be held on May 11 or 18.

Montenegro, leader of the Social Democratic Party, took office in April last year but without an absolute majority in parliament.

The conflict-of-interest suspicions levelled against him include a media report that a service company owned by Montenegro's wife and children had contracts with several private companies that rely on government concessions.

Portuguese media have also reported about alleged irregularities in the purchase of an apartment.

The prime minister, who has survived two censure votes, denies any wrongdoing.

He has announced that the family business would be exclusively owned by his children, but the opposition has kept up the pressure on him.

Montenegro, 52, became prime minister after his predecessor Antonio Costa, a Socialist, resigned in November 2023 under the shadow of a corruption probe.

Costa, who denied any wrongdoing, ended up becoming president of the European Council in June last year.

Recent Stories

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adri ..

UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico

21 minutes ago
 Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem ..

Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day

51 minutes ago
 China unveils new high-thrust engine for future sp ..

China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

4 hours ago
AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi ..

AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..

11 hours ago
 Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike i ..

Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives Somali President

UAE President receives Somali President

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris

12 hours ago

More Stories From World