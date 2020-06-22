UrduPoint.com
Portugal Prime Minister Reimposes Some Virus Curbs In Capital Lisbon

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Monday some coronavirus restrictions would be reimposed in the capital Lisbon to help control outbreaks from the pandemic.

Costa said measures to be introduced from Tuesday included a restriction on gatherings of more than 10 people and orders for cafes and shops to close at 8pm in the capital.

"Certain measures will be applied to the capital region," the premier said a press conference after meeting with mayors of several municipalities.

According to official data compiled by local media, between May 21 and June 21, Portugal recorded 9,221 new cases of COVID-19 with most cases detected in the Lisbon and Tagus Valley regions.

About half of the new cases have been reported in the municipalities of Lisbon, Sintra, Odivelas, Loures and Amadora.

"These are fires and as with all fires, they must be responded to with the necessary means to prevent their spread," State Secretary of Health Antonio Lacerda Sales said.

Portugal took restrictive measures fairly early in the pandemic and has a total of 1,534 deaths and 39,392 cases.

