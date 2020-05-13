Portugal Records 219 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 28,000 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Portugal has confirmed 219 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 28,132, and the number of fatalities has grown by 12 to 1,175, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Portugal has confirmed 219 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 28,132, and the number of fatalities has grown by 12 to 1,175, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

While some European countries have begun to see slight drops in the number of new coronavirus cases, Portugal's COVID-19 growth dynamics remain at almost the same daily increase level.

According to the ministry, a total of 169 people have recovered over the given period, and the overall number of those who have recovered from the disease amounts to 3,182.

Portugal's northern region is most hit by the pandemic, with 16,112 active cases and 667 deaths.

In late April, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced that a high alert regime would replace the state of emergency across the country starting on May 4, marking a gradual easing of the quarantine measures.