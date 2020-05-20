Portugal Records 228 New COVID-19 Cases, Overall Tally Tops 29,600 - Health Ministry

Portugal has confirmed 228 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours keeping the country's COVID-19 growth dynamics at almost the same daily increase level since last week and bringing the total number of those infected to 29,660, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday

According to the ministry, the death toll has reached 1,263, with 16 fatalities being recorded over the past day, and a total of 6,452 patients have recovered since the onset of the outbreak.

On Monday, Portugal moved on to the second phase of easing coronavirus-related restrictions, allowing the opening of restaurants, bars, cafes, terraces, museums, small shops with an area of up to 44 square meters with a limited number of visitors and maintaining social distance. In addition, kindergartens and schools resumed their work while complying with increased sanitary safety measures and obliging students to wear masks. People were also allowed to visit relatives in retirement homes.