Portugal Registers 1st Two Cases of Brazilian COVID-19 Strain - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Portugal has detected the first two cases of the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, which experts say could be much more contagious or easy to catch, the SIC broadcaster reported.

According to the media, the first cases were confirmed in Greater Lisbon on Wednesday.

The variants were detected in Portugal by Unilabs, a company that provides clinical laboratory testing services. The samples were sent to the national health institute Ricardo Jorge to carry out the research.

To date, Portugal registered over 774,000 positive COVID-19 cases, including almost 637,000 people who have recovered and 14,718 fatalities.