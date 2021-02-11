UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal Registers 1st Two Cases Of Brazilian COVID-19 Strain - Reports

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 01:20 PM

Portugal Registers 1st Two Cases of Brazilian COVID-19 Strain - Reports

Portugal has detected the first two cases of the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, which experts say could be much more contagious or easy to catch, the SIC broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Portugal has detected the first two cases of the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, which experts say could be much more contagious or easy to catch, the SIC broadcaster reported.

According to the media, the first cases were confirmed in Greater Lisbon on Wednesday.

The variants were detected in Portugal by Unilabs, a company that provides clinical laboratory testing services. The samples were sent to the national health institute Ricardo Jorge to carry out the research.

To date, Portugal registered over 774,000 positive COVID-19 cases, including almost 637,000 people who have recovered and 14,718 fatalities.

Related Topics

Company Lisbon Portugal Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 15,038 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

38 seconds ago

Education is the stronger weapon: Shaista Khoso

40 seconds ago

WHO Representative to Russia Vujnovic Got Inoculat ..

43 seconds ago

Two Killed, Four Injured in Fire in Paris - Report ..

45 seconds ago

Online registration for tickets of PSL 6th edition ..

13 minutes ago

Special search, rescue mission to find missing cli ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.