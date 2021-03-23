UrduPoint.com
Portugal Registers Fewest New COVID-19 Cases Since Sept. 1

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 03:56 PM

The Portuguese Directorate-General for Health (DGS) announced on Tuesday another 248 infections of COVID-19, the lowest number of daily cases since Sept. 1, bringing the tally to 817,778 since the beginning of the pandemic

LISBON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Portuguese Directorate-General for Health (DGS) announced on Tuesday another 248 infections of COVID-19, the lowest number of daily cases since Sept. 1, bringing the tally to 817,778 since the beginning of the pandemic.

An additional 16 deaths have been reported related to the new coronavirus, taking the toll to 16,784 since March 2020.

According to the DGS epidemiological situation report, the number of hospitalized patients rose to 771, with 165 patients in intensive care units (ICUs).

On the other hand, 555 people were reported to have recovered, bringing the country's total recoveries to 767,874.

According to the latest data from the health authorities, Portugal currently has 1,351,516 people vaccinated against COVID-19: 903,964 with the first dose and 447,552 with the second dose.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in an increasing number of countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 264 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide -- 82 of them in clinical trials -- in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain, and the United States, according to the latest information released by the World Health Organization.

