Portugal registers lowest number of daily COVID-19 infections in 4 months

PORTUGAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Portugal registered on Sunday another 1,186 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest number of new daily cases in the last four months, with the total infections now standing at 797,525, according to the country's health authorities.

Sixty-five deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the country's death toll to 15,962, according to the epidemiological bulletin released by the Portuguese Directorate-General for Health (DGS).

There were 3,316 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the country, of whom 638 were still in intensive care units, according to the DGS.

The Portuguese health authorities also reported the recovery of another 2,306 people. Now a total of 699,222 people have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the latest data from the DGS, Portugal has administered 675,453 doses of vaccine against COVID-19, which include 429,020 first doses and 246,433 second ones.