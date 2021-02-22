UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal Registers Lowest Number Of Daily COVID-19 Infections In 4 Months

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 04:37 PM

Portugal registers lowest number of daily COVID-19 infections in 4 months

Portugal registered on Sunday another 1,186 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest number of new daily cases in the last four months, with the total infections now standing at 797,525, according to the country's health authorities

PORTUGAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Portugal registered on Sunday another 1,186 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest number of new daily cases in the last four months, with the total infections now standing at 797,525, according to the country's health authorities.

Sixty-five deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the country's death toll to 15,962, according to the epidemiological bulletin released by the Portuguese Directorate-General for Health (DGS).

There were 3,316 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the country, of whom 638 were still in intensive care units, according to the DGS.

The Portuguese health authorities also reported the recovery of another 2,306 people. Now a total of 699,222 people have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the latest data from the DGS, Portugal has administered 675,453 doses of vaccine against COVID-19, which include 429,020 first doses and 246,433 second ones.

Related Topics

Portugal Sunday From

Recent Stories

Tree plantation campaign launched at ICT public sc ..

4 minutes ago

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

4 minutes ago

Belarus' Nuclear Power Unit No.1 to Become Fully O ..

4 minutes ago

Tawazun, Saudi Arabia’s GAMI ink MoU for coopera ..

26 minutes ago

'Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad successfully continues,' ..

30 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Send Weapons to Sudan If Khartoum ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.