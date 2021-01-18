UrduPoint.com
Portugal Registers Record Daily Deaths From COVID-19

Portugal has recorded 167 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, which is the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic, the country's health ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Portugal has recorded 167 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, which is the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

In total, 9,028 people have died in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. To date, Portugal has confirmed 556,503 COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, Portugal introduced strict nationwide quarantine, similar to the one that was in effect in March and April 2020. The state of emergency in Portugal was extend until January 30.

More Stories From World

