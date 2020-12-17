UrduPoint.com
Portugal Reports 4,720 New COVID-19 Cases

Thu 17th December 2020

LISBON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Portugal on Wednesday reported 4,720 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 358,296, the country's Directorate-General for Health reported.

Meanwhile, 82 more COVID-19 deaths were recorded, taking the country's death toll to 5,815.

The agency also reported that the national total recoveries climbed up to 283,719.

