Portugal Reports Record 40,945 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Published January 13, 2022 | 09:34 PM

LISBON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Portugal registered 40,945 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, setting a new record for daily infections and bringing the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 1,734,343, the Portuguese Directorate-General for Health (DGS) said.

The DGS's epidemiological bulletin said that there were 20 more deaths from complications linked to COVID-19, bringing the number of fatalities in the country to 19,181 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the past 24 hours, 71 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 (14 in intensive care) in Portugal. Currently, 1,635 COVID-19 patients require hospital care. Of them, 167 are listed in serious condition.

On Wednesday, 33,482 people were listed as recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,438,268.

