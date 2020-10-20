UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal Rows Back On Mandatory Tracing

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:18 PM

Portugal rows back on mandatory tracing

Portugal's government is rowing back on mandatory use of a Covid-19 tracing app after suspending a parliamentary vote which would have made downloading it compulsory

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Portugal's government is rowing back on mandatory use of a Covid-19 tracing app after suspending a parliamentary vote which would have made downloading it compulsory.

The vote on the "Stay Away Covid" app had been scheduled for Friday, when parliament is also expected to make the wearing of face masks outdoors compulsory.

"There have been many doubts on this measure," Prime Minister Antonio Costa told broadcaster TVI in an interview late Monday, saying he had asked the speaker of parliament to withdraw the vote from the agenda.

"It is good to have a deeper discussion to dispel all the doubts in order for Portuguese to continue downloading the application, which is safe and respects anonymity," Costa said.

"Stay Away Covid" tips off users when they have been in recent contact with someone testing positive for coronavirus.

To date, about two million of Portugal's 10 million population have downloaded it -- but the government says that is nowhere near enough to make it work properly.

A spokeswoman for Portugal's national data protection agency CNPD, Clara Guerra, told AFP that the obligation to download the app posed privacy and ethical issues.

Some observers have questioned if making the app compulsory is constitutional.

Portuguese doctors on Monday stated that "there is no solid scientific proof that using the application can contribute significantly to reducing incidence of Covid-19".

Several nations have launched tracing apps, considered an essential weapon against rising Covid-19 transmission, but results have been underwhelming.

France will launch a second variant this week -- "Tous anti-Covid" (everybody against Covid) after a first one flopped.

Portugal, which locked down comparatively early to avoid the worst excesses of the first wave of the pandemic, has in recent weeks been battling a rising caseload with last Friday seeing a 24-hour record of 2,608 fresh cases.

On Monday, the country saw cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic top 100,000.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Portugal All From Government Top Million Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDED bans selling bagged cement with no quality c ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Culture strengthens readiness to participate ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai to further enhance visitor experience with r ..

49 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed calls on the city to embrace a ..

49 minutes ago

PAF marks White Cane Safety Day, emphasizes rehabi ..

50 seconds ago

Trader community stressed to hold struggle unitedl ..

53 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.