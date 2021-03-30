UrduPoint.com
Portugal Sending 60 Troops To Beleaguered Mozambique

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 02:13 PM

Portugal is to send around 60 troops to its former colony Mozambique following an attack by Islamic State-linked jihadists on a key northern town, Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said late Monday

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Portugal is to send around 60 troops to its former colony Mozambique following an attack by Islamic State-linked jihadists on a key northern town, Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said late Monday.

"A team of around 60 Portuguese soldiers is getting ready... it will be sent to be on the ground in Mozambique in the coming weeks," Santos Silva said in an interview with the state tv channel RTP.

More Stories From World

