Portugal Sets Record for Single-Day COVID-19 Fatalities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Portugal has registered 122 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, which is the largest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

The update brings the country's total death toll from the disease to 7,925, the ministry added.

The number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 2,534 over the given period to 489,293. Over 372,000 of those infected have recovered since the outbreak.