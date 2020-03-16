UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal Shuts Border With Spain After Registering First Virus-Related Death

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Portugal Shuts Border With Spain After Registering First Virus-Related Death

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Portuguese Interior Minister Eduardo Cabrita announced Monday that all air, sea and rail traffic with Spain would be suspended, after a man died of coronavirus-induced complications in Lisbon.

The 80-year-old, who had preexisting chronic conditions, passed earlier in the day, becoming Portugal's first virus-related fatality.

The Iberian nation has more than 330 patients infected with the new coronavirus.

The minister said the border with Spain, one of Europe's worst-hit countries, would be closed starting at 11 p.m. until April 15. Nine crossing points will be kept open for cargo trucks, diplomatic personnel and families that have homes in both countries.

Montenegro is another European nation that decided to stop air, road and rail traffic to the country on Monday in a bid to prevent the import of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Import Europe Interior Minister Road Died Traffic Man Lisbon Spain Portugal April Border All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

28 minutes ago

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

28 minutes ago

Poland bans domestic flights, warns of virus sprea ..

1 minute ago

Americans face shutdown as coronavirus keeps sprea ..

1 minute ago

Curfew as US cities shut down in coronavirus fight ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov's Visit to Serbia Postponed Over COVID-19 C ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.