Portugal Shuts Border With Spain After Registering First Virus-Related Death

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Portuguese Interior Minister Eduardo Cabrita announced Monday that all air, sea and rail traffic with Spain would be suspended, after a man died of coronavirus-induced complications in Lisbon.

The 80-year-old, who had preexisting chronic conditions, passed earlier in the day, becoming Portugal's first virus-related fatality.

The Iberian nation has more than 330 patients infected with the new coronavirus.

The minister said the border with Spain, one of Europe's worst-hit countries, would be closed starting at 11 p.m. until April 15. Nine crossing points will be kept open for cargo trucks, diplomatic personnel and families that have homes in both countries.

Montenegro is another European nation that decided to stop air, road and rail traffic to the country on Monday in a bid to prevent the import of COVID-19.