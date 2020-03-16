UrduPoint.com
Portugal, Spain To Control Movement Between Borders

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 05:36 PM

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced on Sunday that Portugal and Spain will restrict movement of both goods and people between their borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lusa News Agency reported

The prime minister made this announcement after talks via a video conference with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on Sunday afternoon.

However, details of these restrictions will be defined on Monday by the interior ministers of the two countries, said the prime minister.

Portugal has reported 245 confirmed coronavirus cases by Sunday, while the numbers of new cases in Spain recorded 1,407, bringing the total to 7,798. Portuguese government was under mounting pressure to close its land borders with the only neighboring country.

